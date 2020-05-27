Thai April factory output drops 17.2%, smaller than forecast

Commodities

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) declined for a 12th straight month in April, down 17.21% from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars, petroleum and beer amid the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compares with a forecast for a drop of 19.55% in a Reuters poll, and against March's revised decline of 10.48%.

Capacity utilisation in April was 51.87%, after March's revised 67.78%.

