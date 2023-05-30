News & Insights

Thai April exports fall 7.6% y/y, more than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

May 30, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports declined for a seventh straight month in April, down 7.6% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, as global demand slows.

The reading came in worse than a 2% year-on-year drop forecast for April in a Reuters poll, and came after a 4.2% drop in March.

April's exports were valued at $21.72 billion, after March's $27.65 billion, which was the highest in a year, the ministry said.

The ministry has said it maintains its target of 1%-2% export growth this year.

Thailand posted a trade deficit of $1.47 billion in April, versus a forecast deficit of $450 million, as imports showed a 7.3% year-on-year contraction.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.