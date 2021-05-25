Thai April export rise most in 3 years, beats forecast

Adds details throughout

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports jumped a more than expected 13.09% in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace in three years, as global demand increased, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a forecast for an increase of 9.6% in a Reuters poll and a rise of 8.47% in March.

April's exports, a key driver of Thai growth, were led by higher shipments of cars and auto parts, rubber, computers and oil, ministry official Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit told a briefing.

"Exports expanded sharply in most key markets," he said, adding the rollout of vaccines in several countries had supported a global economic recovery.

Exports to China, Thailand's top market in April, jumped 21.9% from a year earlier, while those to the United States rose 9% and ones to the European Union soared 52.5%.

Earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said exports would keep improving.

Imports in April rose 29.79% from a year earlier, beating a forecast 25.1% increase, resulting in a trade surplus of $182 million in the month.

In the January-April period, exports increased 4.78% from a year earlier while imports rose 13.85%, giving a trade surplus of $698 million.

