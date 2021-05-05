Thai April consumer mood hits record low after new virus outbreak

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in April, dented by a new wave of COVID-19 infections and a slow economic recovery, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 46.0 in April from 48.5 in March.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

