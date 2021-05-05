Thai April consumer mood hits record low after new virus outbreak

Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in April, dented by a new wave of COVID-19 infections and a slow economic recovery, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 46.0 in April from 48.5 in March.

