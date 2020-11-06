TSCO

Thai antitrust regulator approves CP Group deal to but Thai Tesco stores

Patpicha Tanakasempipat Reuters
Thailand's antitrust regulator said on Friday that it had approved CP Group's deal to buy Tesco PLC's retail stores in Thailand.

The merger was not considered a monopoly, said the Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC). It did not disclose further details about the deal.

