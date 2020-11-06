Thai antitrust regulator approves CP Group deal to but Thai Tesco stores

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's antitrust regulator said on Friday that it had approved CP Group's deal to buy Tesco PLC's TSCO.L retail stores in Thailand.

The merger was not considered a monopoly, said the Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC). It did not disclose further details about the deal.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Martin Petty)

((patpicha.tanakasempipat@tr.com; +6620802303 or mobile +66818317884; @patpichatan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.