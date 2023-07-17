Thai alliance reaffirms backing for Pita's second PM bid

Adds details, context

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - An eight-party alliance seeking to form Thailand's next government on Monday reaffirmed its backing for Pita Limjaroenrat to become premier, Pita said on Monday, despite his defeat last week in a parliamentary vote.

Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, failed in his initial bid to win the requisite support of more than half of the combined lower house and military-appointed upper house or Senate.

The legislature will hold another vote on Wednesday.

After a meeting with the alliance, Pita said he was confident the Senate could not block his re-nomination for PM.

At the weekend, he raised the prospect of a political ally leading the new government if he fails to become prime minister.

Pheu Thai won the second-largest share of votes in the May 14 election.

Only 13 senators backed 42-year-old Pita in last week's vote, with the rest voting against him or abstaining, which his party said indicated some were acting under duress.

Pita, a liberal from the private sector, has won huge youth support for his plan to shake up politics and bring reforms to sectors and institutions long considered untouchable.

That includes a law that prohibits insulting the monarchy --by far Move Forward's most contentious policy and a big obstacle in its attempts to persuade legislators to back Pita.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um, Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

