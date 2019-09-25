Thai Airways to take funding review for fleet-expansion plans

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl THAI.BK said on Wednesday it was reviewing its fleet-expansion plans to procure 38 new planes, as it considered funding sources, nearly two years after it announced the order.

The review will take six months, the airline said.

"The board resolved that management revise assumptions in the aircraft procurement program so that it aligns with the rapidly changing aviation industry," the company said in a statement.

Thai Airways announced plans to procure new jets in February, 2018. Last October, Thai Airways said it was considering the purchase of Airbus SE AIR.PA A350s or Boeing Co <BA.N 777X> jets as part of a plan to renew its widebody fleet.

But these plans, a mix of buying and leasing jets, have since been reviewed and sent back by the government.

As a state-owned company, Thai Airways is under the purview of the transport and finance ministries, and needs approval on certain decisions, including the big procurement plans, from the state-planning agency, slowing down decision making.

The airline's management will also consider sources of funds so that it aligns with the company's position and present plans to the board within six months, the company added.

The review of its procurement plans comes as Thai airlines face mounting losses on weak tourism growth and intensifying competition from budget carriers.

Thai Airway's losses more than doubled in the April-June period to 6.9 billion baht ($225.64 million) against 3.1 billion baht from the same period a year earlier.

Earlier this year it canceled flights to Europe due the closure of Pakistani airspace, stranding thousands of passengers.

($1 = 30.5800 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

