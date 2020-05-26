Thai Airways submits request to bankruptcy court for debt rehabilitation, court says

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl THAI.BK on Tuesday submitted a request to a bankruptcy court for rehabilitation of its debts, the court said.

"Thai Airways submitted a request for rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court .... the court is reviewing the documents from before accepting the request," the court's public relations office told Reuters.

The announcement comes after the money-losing airline on Monday appointed four new board members, including its former chief executive, Piyasvasti Amranand, who ran the airline from 2009 to 2012.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat)

