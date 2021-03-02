Commodities

Thai Airways submits rehab plan to legal authority

Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Flag carrier Thai Airways International on Tuesday submitted its rehabilitation plan to the country's Legal Execution Department, a spokeswoman said.

The announcement comes after the airline last month slashed 240 management positions and reduced supervisory levels from eight to five to increase efficiency. The court last year accepted the airline's request for restructuring.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

