Thai Airways says plans to make $1.7 bln in savings by 2022

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Thai Airways International THAI.BK said on Tuesday it planned to implement initiatives that would save the airline 52 billion baht ($1.71 billion) by 2022.

The savings would come from workforce cut and negotiations with lessors, officials said, as the troubled airline submitted its rehabilitation plan.

($1 = 30.34 baht)

