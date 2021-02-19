Thai Airways says cuts about 240 executive positions

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl THAI.BK on Friday said it had cut around 240 executive positions at the airline as part of its bankruptcy restructuring process.

"The number of executive positions has been reduced from 740 to about 500," the airline said in a statement, adding that the move would increase efficiency by going from eight supervisory levels to five.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

