Thai Airways says cuts about 240 executive positions

Thai Airways International Pcl on Friday said it had cut around 240 executive positions at the airline as part of its bankruptcy restructuring process.

"The number of executive positions has been reduced from 740 to about 500," the airline said in a statement, adding that the move would increase efficiency by going from eight supervisory levels to five.

