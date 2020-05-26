Companies

Thai Airways debt rehabilitation request accepted by bankruptcy court

Contributors
Panarat Thepgumpanat Reuters
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Flagship carrier Thai Airways Internationcal Pcl's request for debt rehabilitation at the bankruptcy court has been accepted, the Court of Justice said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Flagship carrier Thai Airways Internationcal Pcl THAI.BK's request for debt rehabilitation at the bankruptcy court has been accepted, the Court of Justice said on Wednesday.

The court's announcement gives the troubled airline an automatic stay on its debts.

The first day of hearings will be on August 17, the court said in a statement, adding that creditors may submit objections three days before the first hearing.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular