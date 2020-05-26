Thai Airways debt rehabilitation request accepted by bankruptcy court

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Flagship carrier Thai Airways Internationcal Pcl THAI.BK's request for debt rehabilitation at the bankruptcy court has been accepted, the Court of Justice said on Wednesday.

The court's announcement gives the troubled airline an automatic stay on its debts.

The first day of hearings will be on August 17, the court said in a statement, adding that creditors may submit objections three days before the first hearing.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.