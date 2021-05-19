Thai Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

Companies

Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, its legal advisor said on Wednesday.

"Ninety percent of creditors voted to approve the plan," Kitipong Urapeepatanapong told Reuters, adding a court will need to review the plan on May 28. Last year, a court approved the troubled airline's request for bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring.

