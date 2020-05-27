Thai Airways appoints rehabilitation planners
BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thai Airways THAI.BK has appointed rehabilitation planners including a chairman and acting president, it said on Wednesday in its submission to the Central Bankruptcy Court.
The court accepted the airline's request for bankruptcy protection earlier in the day, setting the first hearing for August 17.
Other rehabilitation planners include three newly appointed board replacements and EY Advisory Services, the airline said.
