Thai acting PM asks finance ministry to monitor weak baht - official

Acting Thai Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has asked the finance ministry to closely monitor a weak baht currency and its volatility and seek opinion from all sectors to determine policies, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

There were concerns about weakness in the currency and also oil prices, Anucha Burapachaisri told a briefing. The baht was trading at its weakest level in more than 15 years against the dollar.

