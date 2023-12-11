Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 2.03530% at auction

BANGKOK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - An auction of 60 billion baht ($1.7 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.03530% on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 2.0000 to 2.0990% and the bid-to-cover ratio was 0.82. An auction of 30 billion baht of 364-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.37719%. The accepted yield range was 2.3580 to 2.4000% and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.08. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/en/our-services/bond-and-debt-securities-services/DebtSecurities-Auction-Schedule-and-Result.html#tabs-37f5f9ade3-item-f80566d5c6-tab For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=35.62 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

