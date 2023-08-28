News & Insights

Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 2.02116% at auction

August 28, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An auction of 65 billion baht ($1.8 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.02116% on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 1.9500 to 2.2000% and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.03. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/en/our-services/bond-and-debt-securities-services/DebtSecurities-Auction-Schedule-and-Result.html#tabs-37f5f9ade3-item-f80566d5c6-tab For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=35.14 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.