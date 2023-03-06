Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 1.45229 pct at auction

BANGKOK, March 7 (Reuters) - An auction of 60 billion baht ($1.7 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 1.45229 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 1.4240to1.4720 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.42. The average accepted yield on 35 billion baht 364-day central bank bonds was 1.76818 percent. The accepted yield range was 1.7300to1.8300 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.13. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=34.55 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

