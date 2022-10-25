Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 0.97226 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An auction of 55 billion baht ($1.4 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.97226 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.9000to1.0030 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.25. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=38.23 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

