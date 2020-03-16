Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 0.96724 pct at auction

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - An auction of 45 billion baht ($1.4 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.96724 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. But only 14.5 billion baht was allocated. The accepted yield range was 0.9400-0.9965 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.73. The average accepted yield on 45 billion baht 182-day central bank bonds was 0.94764 percent. The accepted yield range was 0.9010-0.9530 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 3.96. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=32.07 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

