Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 0.58832 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - An auction of 60 billion baht ($1.6 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.58832 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.5700to0.5980 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.62. The average accepted yield on 30 billion baht 364-day central bank bonds was 1.13541 percent. The accepted yield range was 1.0500to1.1700 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.11. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=36.46 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

