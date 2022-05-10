Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 0.46747 pct at auction

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - An auction of 50 billion baht ($1.4 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.46747 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.4500to0.4760 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.52. The average accepted yield on 30 billion baht 364-day central bank bonds was 0.77821 percent but only about 28.5 billion baht was allocated. The accepted yield range was 0.6880to0.8600 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 0.95. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=34.56 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

