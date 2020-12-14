Thai 91-day c.bank bond yield 0.25280 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An auction of 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) of 91-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.25280 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.2500-0.2550 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74. The average accepted yield on 20 billion baht 182-day central bank bonds was 0.29239 percent. The accepted yield range was 0.2790-0.3150 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=30.04 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

