Thai 9.32-year govt bond yield 2.3950 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - An auction of 22 billion baht ($608.4 million) of 9.32-year government bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.3950 percent on Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 2.395to2.395 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=36.16 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

