Thai 5.78-year govt bond yield 2.1582 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - An auction of 25 billion baht ($679.3 million) of 5.78-year government bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.1582 percent on Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand said. But only 18.1 billion baht was allocated. The accepted yield range was 2.090to2.200 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 0.83. The average accepted yield on 5 billion baht 29.79-year government bonds was 4.0105 percent. The accepted yield range was 3.980to4.040 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 4.69. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=36.8 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.