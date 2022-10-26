Thai 5.64-year govt bond yield 2.8113 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An auction of 30 billion baht ($789.9 million) of 5.64-year government bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.8113 percent on Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 2.794to2.823 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.82. The average accepted yield on 5 billion baht 49.67-year government bonds was 4.7197 percent but only about 3.1 billion baht was allocated. The accepted yield range was 4.688to4.756 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 0.83. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=37.98 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

