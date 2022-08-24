Thai 364-day c.bank bond yield 0.72693 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - An auction of 30 billion baht ($0.8 billion) of 364-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.72693 percent on Thursday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.71390to0.73890 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.60. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=35.92 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

