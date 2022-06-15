Thai 364-day c.bank bond yield 0.51445 pct at auction

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - An auction of 15 billion baht ($0.4 billion) of 364-day central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 0.51445 percent on Thursday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.48837to0.53337 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 4.49. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=34.91 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

