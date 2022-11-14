Thai 3.58-year govt bond yield 2.1017 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An auction of 30 billion baht ($839.9 million) of 3.58-year government bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.1017 percent on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 2.079to2.120 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.75. The average accepted yield on 6 billion baht 29.6-year government bonds was 4.0373 percent. The accepted yield range was 4.028to4.044 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 4.84. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=35.72 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

