Thai 2023 GDP expands 1.9% y/y, planning agency says

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

February 18, 2024 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.9% in 2023, the planning agency said on Monday.

The weaker-than-expected growth raises the case for an interest rate cut at the central bank's next policy review on April 10, after it left the key rate steady at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade, in a split vote. Two dissenters favoured a rate reduction.

