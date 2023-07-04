News & Insights

Thai 2023 exports seen between 0.5% fall and 1% growth - shippers' group

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 04, 2023 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to show between a 0.5% drop and a 1.0% rise this year as global demand remains soft but a weak baht THB=TH is supportive, the Thai shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The group earlier forecast between zero and 1% growth in exports, a key driver of the Thai economy.

Trading partners' economies remained highly uncertain and China's recovery after its re-opening was slower than expected, the Thai National Shippers' Council said in a statement.

Exports, however, could rise 0.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier and increase 12% year-on-year in the final quarter, the council said.

For the January-May period, exports declined 5.1% from a year earlier, having contracted for eight months in a row, customs data showed.

