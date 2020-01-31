Thai 2020 growth seen lower than forecast - govt official

Adds detail, tourism

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow less than forecast this year due to the impact on tourism from a new coronavirus, a delayed fiscal budget and drought, a government official said on Friday.

The virus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has added to the problems of Thailand's flagging economy as its exports have been weak amid global trade tensions and investments sluggish.

Growth in the final quarter of 2019 would also be less than previously expected, Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the council of economic ministers, told reporters after a meeting. He earlier forecast annual fourth-quarter growth of 2.4%-2.5%.

In November, the state planning agency estimated Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would grow in a range of 2.7%-3.7% in 2020. It is due to give 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) data and new projections on Feb. 17.

"We had expected tourism to drive growth this year, but we have to admit that the sector is facing problems," Kobsak said.

Tourism, another growth driver, is being hit by China's ban on group tours as it seeks to halt the spread of the flu-like virus that has led to more than 200 deaths.

China is Thailand's biggest source of visitors, with about 11 million visits and 544 billion baht ($17.5 billion) in spending last year, both making up 28% of the total.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand on Friday expects a revenue loss of 95 billion baht ($3.05 billion) from fewer Chinese tourists during January-April.

The government will discuss additional economic measures next week, Kobsak said, without giving further details.

The central bank forecast GDP growth of 2.8% in 2020 and 2.5% growth in 2019, the weakest in five years.

($1 = 31.11 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.