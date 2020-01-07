Thai 2020 exports may fall 5% if baht beats forecast - shippers' association

Thailand's exports may contract 5% this year if its currency baht strengthens more than expected against the U.S. dollar, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

However, the Thai National Shippers' Council is keeping its 2020 export forecast for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy at between zero and 1% growth on an assumption that the baht will be 30.5 per dollar this year, group chairwoman Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong said in a statement.

A stronger baht impacts exporters as they earn in dollars.

"But if the baht appreciates more than our forecast, exports might decline 5% this year," she said.

The baht was at 30.13 against the dollar on Tuesday, after soaring nearly 9% in 2019, the most among its Asian peers.

For 2019, the group still predicts exports - a key driver for the Thai economy - will decline between 2.5% and 3.0%, hit by global trade tensions and the strong baht.

