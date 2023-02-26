Thai 182-day t-bill yield 1.69669 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - An auction of 40 billion baht ($1139.0 million) of 182-day treasury bills fetched an average accepted yield of 1.69669 percent on Monday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 1.6280to1.7300 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.75. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=35.12 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

