Thai 182-day t-bill yield 0.92126 pct at auction

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An auction of 40 billion baht ($1098.6 million) of 182-day treasury bills fetched an average accepted yield of 0.92126 percent on Monday, the Bank of Thailand said.

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An auction of 40 billion baht ($1098.6 million) of 182-day treasury bills fetched an average accepted yield of 0.92126 percent on Monday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.8900to0.9470 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.05. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=36.41 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More