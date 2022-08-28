Thai 182-day t-bill yield 0.92126 pct at auction

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An auction of 40 billion baht ($1098.6 million) of 182-day treasury bills fetched an average accepted yield of 0.92126 percent on Monday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.8900to0.9470 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.05. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=36.41 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

