Thai 182-day t-bill yield 0.63504 pct at auction

BANGKOK, May 9 (Reuters) - An auction of 40 billion baht ($1160.8 million) of 182-day treasury bills fetched an average accepted yield of 0.63504 percent on Monday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 0.5700to0.6580 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.60. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=34.46 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

