Thai 1.83-year c.bank bond yield 1.7446 pct at auction

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 25, 2023

Written by Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - An auction of 20 billion baht ($0.6 billion) of 1.83-year central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 1.7446 percent on Thursday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 1.700to1.770 percent and the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.90. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/English/DebtSecurities/Auction/Result/Pages/default.aspx For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=32.62 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

