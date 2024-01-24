Thai 1.77-year c.bank bond yield 2.3377% at auction

BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An auction of 20 billion baht ($0.6 billion) of 1.77-year central bank bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 2.3377% on Thursday, the Bank of Thailand said. The accepted yield range was 2.305 to 2.355% and the bid-to-cover ratio was 3.64. For auction results: https://www.bot.or.th/en/our-services/bond-and-debt-securities-services/DebtSecurities-Auction-Schedule-and-Result.html#tabs-37f5f9ade3-item-f80566d5c6-tab For benchmark Thai bonds ............... For Thai debt data by contributors....... ($1=35.77 Baht) Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; (+662 6489729)

