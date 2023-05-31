TH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.24, changing hands as low as $14.04 per share. Target Hospitality Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TH's low point in its 52 week range is $4.845 per share, with $18.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.05.
