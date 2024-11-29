TH International Plans Share Consolidation Amid Market Moves

TH International (THCH) has released an update.

TH International Limited, the operator of Tim Hortons franchises in China, has announced an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to vote on a share consolidation plan. This move aims to consolidate every five ordinary shares into one, potentially affecting the company’s share structure and market performance. The outcome will be significant for investors as trading on a post-consolidation basis is expected to start on January 1, 2025, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

