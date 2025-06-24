TH International Limited Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with 3.5% Year-over-Year Increase in System Sales and Growth in Loyalty Club Membership

TH International Limited reports Q1 2025 financial results, showing a 3.5% increase in system sales and growth in loyalty members.

TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons in China, reported its first-quarter financial results for 2025, showcasing a 3.5% year-over-year increase in system sales to RMB376.3 million. However, total revenues fell by 9.5% to RMB300.7 million due to underperforming store closures and a 6.5% decrease in same-store sales growth. The company achieved a significant improvement in its contribution margin for company-owned and operated stores, rising to 6.7%, while also growing its loyalty club membership by 25.7% year-over-year to 25.1 million. CEO Yongchen Lu emphasized the success of new product launches aimed at enhancing lunchtime offerings, which contributed to regaining sales growth. Additionally, the company reported a notable reduction in operating losses and adjusted corporate EBITDA losses, highlighting ongoing efficiency improvements in their operations.

System sales increased by 3.5% year-over-year to RMB376.3 million, indicating a recovery in sales performance.

Company-owned and operated store contribution margin improved by 5.9 percentage points to 6.7%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

The number of registered loyalty club members grew by 25.7% year-over-year to 25.1 million, indicating strong customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Total revenues decreased by 9.5% year-over-year, indicating a decline in sales performance.

Net new store openings resulted in a net closure of seven company-owned and operated stores, reflecting challenges in maintaining store presence and performance.

Same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores decreased by 6.5%, suggesting difficulties in attracting customers to existing locations.

What were Tim Hortons system sales in Q1 2025?

Tim Hortons system sales increased 3.5% year-over-year to RMB376.3 million (USD51.9 million).

How many loyalty club members does Tims China have?

Tims China has 25.1 million registered loyalty club members, marking a 25.7% year-over-year growth.

What is the company owned and operated store contribution margin?

The contribution margin for company owned and operated stores was 6.7%, a 5.9 percentage point improvement from the previous year.

How did total revenues change in Q1 2025?

Total revenues decreased by 9.5% year-over-year to RMB300.7 million (USD41.4 million).

What are Tims China's plans for future operational efficiency?

Tims China aims to enhance operational efficiencies through supply chain optimizations and rigorous cost controls moving into the second quarter.

Full Release





System Sales Increased 3.5% Year-over-Year to RMB376.3 Million









5.9% Improvement in Company Owned and Operated Store Contribution Margin









25.1 Million Registered Loyalty Club Members at Quarter-End,









Representing 25.7% Year-over-Year Growth







SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025.







FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS











Total revenues



of RMB300.7 million (USD41.4 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from the same quarter of 2024.



of RMB300.7 million (USD41.4 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from the same quarter of 2024.





System sales







1





of RMB376.3 million (USD51.9 million), representing a 3.5% increase from the same quarter of 2024.



of RMB376.3 million (USD51.9 million), representing a 3.5% increase from the same quarter of 2024.





Net new store openings



totaled 2 (net closure of seven company owned and operated stores and net opening of nine franchised stores).







totaled 2 (net closure of seven company owned and operated stores and net opening of nine franchised stores).





Company owned and operated store contribution



2





, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA, was RMB17.2 million (USD2.4 million), compared to RMB2.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.







, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA, was RMB17.2 million (USD2.4 million), compared to RMB2.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.





Company owned and operated store contribution margin







3





, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin, was 6.7%, representing a 5.9 percentage points improvement over the same quarter of 2024.







, previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin, was 6.7%, representing a 5.9 percentage points improvement over the same quarter of 2024.





Registered loyalty club members



totaled 25.1 million members as of March 31, 2025, representing a 25.7% year-over-year growth.













COMPANY MANAGEMENT STATEMENT







Mr. Yongchen Lu, CEO & Director of Tims China, stated, “In Q1, we solidified our differentiated strategic positioning in “Coffee + Freshly Prepared Food” by launching “Light & Fit Lunch Box”, a series of new platform combo products for the lunch daypart, to further drive our top-line sales and store unit economics. The product lineups include the popular Hot Baked Bagel Sandwiches, Energizing Lunch Wraps, and Loaded Power Bowls, paired with a coffee or other beverage, all at an accessible price point. With Tims China’s Chibaobao 40% off discount card, the Light & Fit Lunch Box combo products pricing start from as low as RMB24, delivering both great value and great nutrition.





We regained top-line growth in the first quarter and achieved a 3.5% increase in system sales year-over-year. Our sub-franchise and retail businesses also contributed steady cash flows and profitability. Profits from other revenues increased by 34.5% year-over-year. At the same time, we cut losses at adjusted corporate EBITDA by nearly 50%. These achievements are testaments to Tims China’s enduring efforts and our strive for further profitable growth.”





Mr. Dong (Albert) Li, CFO of Tims China, commented, “We continued to demonstrate our capabilities to further improving our financial performance by refining store unit economics and driving efficiencies at both store and corporate levels. We further improved our company owned and operated store contribution margin and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin by 5.9 percentage points and 6.1 percentage points, respectively. Specifically, our food and packaging costs, labor costs, other operating expenses (as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores), and our marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 4.3 percentage points, 2.4 percentage points, 1.1 percentage points, and 0.1 percentage points, respectively.”





Mr. Li continued, “Moving into the second quarter, with profitable growth always being front and center of everything we do, we are poised to further enhance our operational efficiencies, such as supply chain optimizations, and rigorous cost controls; to roll out our differentiating made-to-order fresh and healthy food preparation model to drive traffic; to optimize the overall store unit economics; and to accelerate the expansion of our successful sub-franchising.”







FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS









Total revenues



were RMB300.7 million (USD41.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 9.5% from RMB332.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. Total revenues comprise:











Revenues from Company owned and operated stores





were RMB254.8 million (USD35.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB296.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to closures of certain underperforming stores and a 6.5% decrease in same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was also attributable to a 14.0% decline in the number of orders from 10.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 to 8.8 million in the same quarter of 2025, and a 1.9% year-over-year decrease in average ticket size.



were RMB254.8 million (USD35.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB296.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to closures of certain underperforming stores and a 6.5% decrease in same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was also attributable to a 14.0% decline in the number of orders from 10.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 to 8.8 million in the same quarter of 2025, and a 1.9% year-over-year decrease in average ticket size.







Other revenues





were RMB46.0 million (USD6.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 28.6% from RMB35.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our franchise business as the number of our franchised stores increased from 302 as of March 31, 2024 to 455 as of March 31, 2025.













Company owned and operated store costs and expenses



were RMB257.2 million (USD35.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 19.0% from RMB317.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. Company owned and operated store costs and expenses comprise:











Food and packaging costs





were RMB77.5 million (USD10.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 24.6% from RMB102.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, as we continue to benefit from higher efficiencies in supply chains and cost reduction on raw materials, logistic and warehousing expenses. Accordingly, food and packaging costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 4.3 percentage points from 34.7% in the first quarter of 2024 to 30.4% in the same quarter of 2025.



were RMB77.5 million (USD10.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 24.6% from RMB102.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, as we continue to benefit from higher efficiencies in supply chains and cost reduction on raw materials, logistic and warehousing expenses. Accordingly, food and packaging costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 4.3 percentage points from 34.7% in the first quarter of 2024 to 30.4% in the same quarter of 2025.







Rental and property management fees





were RMB56.3 million (USD7.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 12.9% from RMB64.6 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the closure of certain underperforming stores and in line with the revenue trend. Rental and property management fees as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.3 percentage points from 21.8% in the first quarter of 2024 to 22.1% in the same quarter of 2025.







were RMB56.3 million (USD7.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 12.9% from RMB64.6 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the closure of certain underperforming stores and in line with the revenue trend. Rental and property management fees as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 0.3 percentage points from 21.8% in the first quarter of 2024 to 22.1% in the same quarter of 2025.







Payroll and employee benefits expenses





were RMB50.0 million (USD6.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 23.3% from RMB65.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Payroll and employee benefits expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 2.4 percentage points from 22.0% in the first quarter of 2024 to 19.6% in the same quarter of 2025, primarily due to the continuous refinement of staffing arrangements and optimization of store managerial efficiency.







were RMB50.0 million (USD6.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 23.3% from RMB65.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Payroll and employee benefits expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 2.4 percentage points from 22.0% in the first quarter of 2024 to 19.6% in the same quarter of 2025, primarily due to the continuous refinement of staffing arrangements and optimization of store managerial efficiency.







Delivery costs





were RMB27.0 million (USD3.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 1.8% from RMB27.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to the 5.4% decrease in delivery orders, offset by higher delivery fee charges per order. Delivery costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.3 percentage points to 10.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 9.3% in the same quarter of 2024.







were RMB27.0 million (USD3.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 1.8% from RMB27.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to the 5.4% decrease in delivery orders, offset by higher delivery fee charges per order. Delivery costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.3 percentage points to 10.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 9.3% in the same quarter of 2024.







Other operating expenses





were RMB18.0 million (USD2.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 25.6% from RMB24.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, driven by the cost optimization measures and in line with the revenue trend. Other operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 7.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 8.2% in the same quarter of 2024.







were RMB18.0 million (USD2.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 25.6% from RMB24.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, driven by the cost optimization measures and in line with the revenue trend. Other operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 7.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 8.2% in the same quarter of 2024.







Store depreciation and amortization expenses





were RMB28.4 million (USD3.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 14.7% from RMB33.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to impairment on property and equipment in relation to company owned and operated store closures and the reduced capital expenditures per store as a result of our initiatives to improve store unit economics. Store depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 11.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 11.2% in the same quarter of 2024.













Costs of other revenues



were RMB31.5 million (USD4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 26.0% from RMB25.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in the revenues generated from franchise business as the number of our franchised stores increased from 302 as of March 31, 2024 to 455 as of March 31, 2025. Costs of other revenues as a percentage of other revenues decreased by 1.4 percentage points from 70.0% in the first quarter of 2024 to 68.6% in the same quarter of 2025 due to higher margins we generated from both franchise business and e-commerce business during the first quarter of 2025.







Marketing expenses



were RMB17.4 million (USD2.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 11.8% from RMB19.8 million in the same quarter of 2024, driven by our cost optimization measures and higher brand influence. Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 0.1 percentage points from 5.9% in the first quarter of 2024 to 5.8% in the same quarter of 2025.







General and administrative expenses



were RMB51.8 million (USD7.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 4.9% from RMB54.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to a reduction of our headquarter headcount and cost optimization measures.



Adjusted general and administrative expenses



, which excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.1 million (USD0.1 million), (ii) professional fees related to our financing activities of RMB1.0 million (USD0.1 million); and (iii) impairment losses of rental deposits of RMB2.6 million (USD0.4 million), were RMB47.2 million (USD6.5 million), representing a decrease of 7.5% from RMB51.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 0.3 percentage points from 15.4% in the first quarter of 2024 to 15.7% in the same quarter of 2025. For more information on the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.







Franchise and royalty expenses



were RMB13.9 million (USD1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 5.2% from RMB13.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to increase of amortized upfront franchise fees and higher royalty rate applicable. Accordingly, franchise and royalty expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 0.6 percentage points, from 4.0% in the first quarter of 2024 to 4.6% in the same quarter of 2025.







Impairment losses of long-lived assets



were RMB11.6 million (USD1.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB19.0 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was primarily due to the decrease in the number of closures of underperforming company owned and operated stores.





As a result of the foregoing,



operating loss



was RMB85.3 million (USD11.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a significant reduction compared to RMB121.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.







Adjusted Corporate EBITDA



was a loss of RMB29.3 million (USD4.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of RMB52.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin



was negative 9.7% in the first quarter of 2025, representing an improvement of 6.1 percentage points from negative 15.8% in the same quarter of 2024.







Net loss from continuing operations



was RMB58.9 million (USD8.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB134.7 million for the same quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net loss



was RMB69.4 million (USD9.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB95.2 million for the same quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss margin was negative 23.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to negative 28.7% in the same quarter of 2024.







Net gain from discontinued operations



was zero (USD zero) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of RMB8.1 million for the same quarter of 2024.







Net loss



was RMB58.9 million (USD8.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB142.8 million for the same quarter of 2024.







Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB1.78 (USD0.25) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB4.48 in the same quarter of 2024.



Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB2.10 (USD0.29) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.00 in the same quarter of 2024.







Liquidity







As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits were RMB211.4 million (USD29.1 million), compared to RMB184.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The change was primarily attributable to the draw-down of additional bank borrowings, partially offset by cash disbursements on the back of the expansion of our business and store network nationwide.







KEY OPERATING DATA











Tims only





For the three months ended or as of









（Exclude the discontinued business)





Mar 31,









Jun 30,









Sep 30,









Dec 31,









Mar 31,









2024









2024









2024









2024









2025





















































Total stores





906









907









946









1,022









1,024









Company owned and operated stores





604









574









564









576









569









Franchised stores





302









333









382









446









455









Same-store sales growth for system-wide stores





-13.6%









-14.6%









-21.7%









-13.3%









-7.8%









Same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores





-11.7%









-13.8%









-20.7%









-12.3%









-6.5%









Registered loyalty club members (in thousands)





20,009









21,403









22,815









24,045









25,150









Company owned and operated store contribution (Renminbi in thousands)





2,289









32,429









39,922









12,973









17,154









Company owned and operated store contribution margin





0.8%









10.1%









13.3%









4.8%









6.7%























































KEY DEFINITIONS









Same-store sales growth. The percentage change in the sales of stores that have been operating for 12 months or longer during a certain period compared to the same period from the prior year. The same-store sales growth for any period of more than a month equals to the arithmetic average of the same-store sales growth of each month covered in the period. If a store was closed for seven days or more during any given month, its sales during that month and the same month in the comparison period are excluded for purposes of measuring same-store sales growth.



Net new store openings. The gross number of new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.



System sales. Gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.



Company owned and operated store contribution (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA). Calculated as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization.



Company owned and operated store contribution margin (previously reported as adjusted store EBITDA margin). Calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.



Adjusted general and administrative expenses. Calculated as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the issuance of certain ordinary shares to CF Principal Investments LLC in November 2022 (the “Commitment Shares”), offering costs related to the ESA (the “ESA Offering Costs”), expenses related to 200,000 of our ordinary shares that may be purchased from our controlling shareholder by a holder of our convertible notes at its option pursuant to the terms of an Option Agreement dated September 28, 2022 (the “Option Shares”), and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs.



Adjusted corporate EBITDA. Calculated as operating loss for continuing operations excluding certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs.



Adjusted corporate EBITDA margin. Calculated as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.



Adjusted net loss. Calculated as net loss for continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs, changes in fair value of convertible notes, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities, loss of the debt extinguishment and gain on disposal of Popeyes business.



Adjusted net loss margin. Calculated as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues.



Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share. Calculated as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares.









RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS







On May 20, 2025, Tims China launched its new Loaded Power Bowls nationwide. The new offering is the latest addition to Tims China’s Light & Fit Lunch Box lineup, following the popular Hot Baked Bagel Sandwiches and Energizing Lunch Wraps, further expanding the brand’s innovative and healthy lunchtime options. Tims China’s new Loaded Power Bowls come in a standard “2 + 8 + 8” configuration, featuring 18 carefully selected ingredients in every bowl. The “2” stands for two portions of high-quality protein, while the two “8s” represent eight wholesome grains and eight colorful vegetables – creating a nutrient-rich meal designed to meet the needs of busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.





On May 21, 2025, Tims China was included in the 2025 China Restaurant Franchise Brand Top 100 list by the China Chain-Store & Franchise Association. This latest recognition follows several accolades Tims China received recently, including the Impact Franchise Award at the 2024 Forbes China Consumer Sector Annual Selection, and inclusion in Zhaimen Canyan’s 2024–2025 Top 100 Franchise List.







USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) company owned and operated store contribution as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization; (ii) company owned and operated store contribution margin as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores; (iii) adjusted general and administrative expenses as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs; (iv) adjusted corporate EBITDA as operating loss for continuing operations excluding certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs; (v) adjusted corporate EBITDA margin as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues; (vi) adjusted net loss as net loss for continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, the Option Shares, professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs, changes in fair value of convertible notes, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities, loss of the debt extinguishment and gain on disposal of Popeyes business; (vii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues; and (viii) adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share as adjusted net loss for continuing operations attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary share. The Company believes company owned and operated store contribution, company owned and operated store contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.





These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures.” The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.







EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION







This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to USD1.00, the exchange rate in effect on March 31, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any rate or at all.







CONFERENCE CALL







The Company will hold a conference call today, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.





Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the weblink provided below.









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb812f05b5a6e4010a6657d0c01f74f1d









Participants may also view the live webcast by registering through below weblink:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkki6hmp









The webcast features a 'Submit Your Question' tab at the top, where you will have the opportunity to submit your questions before and during the call.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.timschina.com



under “Events and Presentations”.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this earnings release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as the Company’s ability to further grow its business and store network, optimize its cost structure, improve its operational efficiency, and achieve profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management’s control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.







ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED







TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).





The Company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit



https://www.timschina.com



.







INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS









Investor Relations







Gemma Bakx







IR@timschina.com



, or



gemma.bakx@cartesiangroup.com









Public and Media Relations







Patty Yu







Patty.Yu@timschina.com

























TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)





























































As of

























December 31,





2024













March 31,





2025

























RMB













RMB













US$





















































ASSETS









































Current assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents









152,368













183,953













25,350

















Restricted Cash









31,869













27,483













3,787

















Amount due from related parties









5,858













5,627













775

















Accounts receivable, net









30,526













28,539













3,933

















Inventories









37,578













34,315













4,729

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









158,882













153,885













21,205



















Total current assets













417,081

















433,802

















59,779

























































Non-current assets:







































Property and equipment, net









502,159













460,529













63,463

















Intangible assets, net









97,019













92,028













12,682

















Operating lease right-of-use assets









493,308













450,111













62,027

















Other non-current assets









53,967













52,439













7,226

















Assets held-for-sale









-













957













132



















Total non-current assets













1,146,453

















1,056,064

















145,530





















Total assets













1,563,534

















1,489,866

















205,309

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY









































Current liabilities:







































Bank borrowings, current









381,263













425,482













58,633

















Accounts payable









223,838













223,193













30,757

















Contract liabilities









39,678













42,737













5,889

















Amount due to related parties









48,117













60,874













8,389

















Convertible notes, at fair value









473,716













484,529













66,770

















Operating lease liabilities









178,115













185,676













25,587

















Other current liabilities









191,205













180,848













24,921



















Total current liabilities













1,535,932

















1,603,339

















220,946

























































Non-current liabilities:







































Convertible notes, at fair value









464,847













422,796













58,263

















Contract liabilities









8,022













7,573













1,044

















Operating lease liabilities









380,075













337,816













46,552

















Other non-current liabilities









7,673













7,645













1,053



















Total non-current liabilities













860,617

















775,830

















106,912





















Total liabilities













2,396,549

















2,379,169

















327,858

























































Shareholders’ equity:







































Ordinary shares









10













10













1

















Additional paid-in capital









1,818,421













1,819,827













250,779

















Accumulated losses









(2,668,505





)









(2,726,526





)









(375,725





)













Accumulated other comprehensive income









9,185













10,432













1,438

















Treasury shares









-













-













-

















Total deficit attributable to shareholders of the Company









(840,889





)









(896,257





)









(123,507





)













Non-controlling interests









7,874













6,954













958



















Total shareholders' deficit













(833,015









)













(889,303









)













(122,549









)



















































Commitments and Contingencies









-













-













-























































Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit













1,563,534

















1,489,866

















205,309





































































































TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)













(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)





















































For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$













Revenues:



































Company owned and operated stores









296,375













254,759













35,106













Other revenues









35,769













45,983













6,337















Total revenues













332,144

















300,742

















41,443

















































Costs and expenses, net:



































Company owned and operated stores

































Food and packaging









102,709













77,472













10,676













Rental and property management fee









64,608













56,295













7,758













Payroll and employee benefits









65,179













50,020













6,893













Delivery costs









27,534













27,041













3,726













Other operating expenses









24,217













18,018













2,483













Store depreciation and amortization









33,227













28,358













3,908















Company owned and operated store costs and expenses













317,474

















257,204

















35,444















































Costs of other revenues









25,024













31,526













4,344













Marketing expenses









19,761













17,429













2,402













General and administrative expenses









54,467













51,810













7,138













Franchise and royalty expenses









13,208













13,896













1,915













Other operating costs and expenses









4,178













1,115













154













Loss on disposal of property and equipment









2,004













2,733













377













Impairment losses of long-lived assets









18,965













11,618













1,601













Other income









1,675













1,286













177















Total costs and expenses, net













453,406

















386,045

















53,198

















































Operating loss













(121,262









)













(85,303









)













(11,755









)











































Interest income









989













100













14













Interest expenses









(5,585





)









(3,576





)









(493





)









Foreign currency transaction loss









3,950













380













53













Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration









(2,130





)









-













-













Changes in fair value of convertible notes









(10,651





)









29,458













4,059















































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes











(134,689





)









(58,941





)









(8,122





)









Income tax expenses









-













-













-















Net loss from continuing operations













(134,689









)













(58,941









)













(8,122









)













































Discontinued operations：



































Income/(loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes









(8,139





)









-













-













Income tax expenses









-













-













-















Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations













(8,139









)













-

















-

















































Net loss













(142,828









)













(58,941









)













(8,122









)











































Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests









1,217













(920





)









(127





)









Net Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company

































-from continuing operations









(135,906





)









(58,021





)









(7,995





)









-from discontinued operations









(8,139





)









-













-













Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share









(4.48





)









(1.78





)









(0.25





)









































Net loss









(142,828





)









(58,941





)









(8,122





)











































Other comprehensive income (loss)



































Fair value changes of convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes









(3,550





)









430













59













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes









(3,033





)









817













112













































Total comprehensive loss









(149,411





)









(57,694





)









(7,951





)









































Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non- controlling interests









1,217













(920





)









(127





)











Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company













(150,628









)













(56,774









)













(7,824









)





























































TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





















































For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$











Net cash used in operating activities









(26,746





)









(219





)









(30





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(7,264





)









(16,658





)









(2,296





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









25,975













44,213













6,093













Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash









1,338













(137





)









(19





)









Net increase/(decrease) in cash









(6,697





)









27,199













3,748













Cash at beginning of the period









203,587













184,237













25,389













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of year









196,890













211,436













29,137













Less: Cash and restricted cash of discontinued operations at end of year









(738





)









-













-















Cash and Restricted cash at end of the period













196,152

















211,436

















29,137





































































TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





















































A. Company owned and operated store contribution

























For the three months ended March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$















Revenues - company owned and operated stores









296,375













254,759













35,107

















Food and packaging costs - company owned and operated stores









(102,709





)









(77,472





)









(10,676





)













Rental expenses - company owned and operated stores









(64,608





)









(56,295





)









(7,758





)













Payroll and employee benefits - company owned and operated stores









(65,179





)









(50,020





)









(6,893





)













Delivery costs - company owned and operated stores









(27,534





)









(27,041





)









(3,726





)













Other operating expenses - company owned and operated stores









(24,217





)









(18,018





)









(2,483





)













Store depreciation and amortization









(33,227





)









(28,358





)









(3,908





)













Franchise and royalty expenses - company owned and operated stores









(9,839





)









(8,759





)









(1,207





)















Fully-burdened gross loss - company owned and operated stores













(30,938









)













(11,204









)













(1,544









)















Store depreciation and amortization









33,227













28,358













3,908























































Company owned and operated store contribution













2,289

















17,154

















2,364





















Company owned and operated store contribution margin













0.8









%













6.7









%













6.7









%





















































B. Adjusted general and administrative expenses

























For the three months ended March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$















General and administrative expenses from continuing operations





(54,467





)









(51,810





)









(7,140





)













Adjusted for:





































Share-based compensation expenses









1,014













1,076













148

















Professional fees related to financing programs









-













1,007













139

















Impairment losses of rental deposits









2,457













2,561













353























































Adjusted General and administrative expenses













(50,996









)













(47,166









)













(6,500









)

















Adjusted General and administrative expenses as a % of total revenue













15.4









%













15.7









%













15.7









%





















































C. Adjusted corporate EBITDA and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin

























For the three months ended March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$















Operating loss from continuing operations









(121,262





)









(85,303





)









(11,754





)













Adjusted for:









































































Depreciation and amortization









42,225













37,013













5,101

















Share-based compensation expenses









1,014













1,076













148

















Impairment losses of rental deposits









2,457













2,561













353

















One-off expense of store closure









2,265













-













-

















Professional fees related to financing programs

















1,007













139

















Impairment losses of long-lived assets









18,965













11,618













1,601

















Loss on disposal of property and equipment









2,004













2,733













377



















Adjusted Corporate EBITDA













(52,332









)













(29,295









)













(4,035









)

















Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin













-15.8









%













-9.7









%













-9.7









%

























































































D. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss margin

























For the three months ended March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$















Net loss from continuing operations









(134,689





)









(58,941





)









(8,122





)













Adjusted for:









































































Share-based compensation expenses









1,014













1,076













148

















Professional fees related to financing programs









-













1,007













139

















Impairment losses of long-lived assets









18,965













11,618













1,601

















Impairment losses of rental deposits









2,457













2,561













353

















One-off expense of store closure









2,265













-













-

















Loss on disposal of property and equipment









2,004













2,733













377

















Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration









2,130













-













-

















Changes in fair value of convertible notes









10,651













(29,458





)









(4,059





)















Adjusted Net loss













(95,203









)













(69,404









)













(9,563









)

















Adjusted Net loss Margin













-28.7









%













-23.1









%













-23.1









%





















































E. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share

























For the three months ended March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$















Net loss from continuing operations to shareholders of the Company









(135,906





)









(58,021





)









(7,996





)













Adjusted for:









































































Share-based compensation expenses









1,014













1,076













148

















Professional fees related to financing programs









-













1,007













139

















Impairment losses of long-lived assets









18,965













11,618













1,601

















Impairment losses of rental deposits









2,457













2,561













353

















One-off expense of store closure









2,265













-













-

















Loss on disposal of property and equipment









2,004













2,733













377

















Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration









2,130













-













-

















Changes in fair value of convertible notes









10,651













(29,458





)









(4,059





)















Adjusted Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company













(96,420









)













(68,484









)













(9,437









)















Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share









32,126,774













32,540,189













32,540,189



















Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share













(3.00









)













(2.10









)













(0.29









)















































_________________________







1



System sales is calculated as the gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.







2



Company owned and operated store contribution, is calculated as fully burdened gross profit



4



of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation & amortization.







3



Company owned and operated store contribution margin, is calculated as company owned and operated store contribution as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.







4



Fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to company owned and operated store contribution, was a loss of RMB11.2 million (USD1.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of RMB30.9 million in the same quarter of 2024.



