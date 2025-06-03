TH International Limited to Release First Quarter Results on June 24, 2025, with Conference Call to Follow

TH International Limited will announce Q1 results on June 24, 2025, followed by a webcast conference call.

TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons in China, announced that it will release its first quarter results on June 24, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM EST. The call will be accessible via webcast on the company’s website, and participants are encouraged to pre-register. TH International Limited, also known as Tims China, manages Tim Hortons locations in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, focusing on local relevance and innovative practices. For more information, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor and public relations teams.

SHANGHAI, and NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, plans to release its first quarter results before market opening on Tuesday June 24, 2025, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 AM EST or 8:00 PM China Standard Time. The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the company website at



https://ir.timschina.com/events-presentations/presentations-webcasts



.





Participants are kindly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below.





Pre-registration Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb812f05b5a6e4010a6657d0c01f74f1d









ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED







TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).





The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit



https://www.timschina.com



.







