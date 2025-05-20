TH International Limited Launches Loaded Power Bowls Nationwide in China, Expanding Healthy Lunch Options at Tim Hortons

Tims China launches Loaded Power Bowls, a nutritious lunch option featuring protein, grains, and vegetables at affordable prices.

TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, has officially launched its new Loaded Power Bowls nationwide as part of the Light & Fit Lunch Box lineup. These bowls feature a "2 + 8 + 8" configuration, including two portions of high-quality protein, eight wholesome grains, and eight colorful vegetables, designed to cater to health-conscious busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts. The offerings range from protein options like Omega-3-rich tuna and black pepper beef to nutrient-rich grains and vegetables. Emphasizing a "hot light meal" approach, the bowls are served fresh and warm, aligning with consumer preferences. With the introduction of this series, Tims China aims to redefine the café experience as a healthy lunch destination amidst a national focus on weight management, making it easier for consumers to adopt healthier eating habits.

Launch of the new Loaded Power Bowls expands Tims China's product offerings, enhancing the brand's focus on healthy lunchtime options.

The introduction of 18 carefully selected ingredients in the Power Bowls addresses consumer demand for nutritious meals, aligning with national health trends.

Tims China’s strategic "coffee + warm food" approach redefines the café dining experience, catering to busy professionals and health-conscious consumers.

Accessible pricing, including discounts, positions the Loaded Power Bowls as a value-driven choice for customers, potentially increasing foot traffic and sales.

The press release focuses heavily on health trends and calorie management, which may indicate the company is responding to urgent market demands rather than having a robust, proactive product strategy.

The competitive landscape for healthy meal options in the food and beverage sector is intense; entering this market with new offerings may not guarantee success or significant sales growth for Tims China.

The emphasis on discounted pricing with the Chibaobao discount card suggests potential concerns regarding profit margins and pricing strategy amid competition.

What are the new Loaded Power Bowls at Tims China?

The Loaded Power Bowls are a new health-focused meal option featuring high-quality protein, wholesome grains, and colorful vegetables.

How do Tims China's Power Bowls support weight management?

The Power Bowls are designed with balanced nutrition and portion sizes, aligning with the national health initiative for weight management.

What is the price range for the Loaded Power Bowls?

The Loaded Power Bowls start from as low as RMB 30 when paired with a beverage using the Chibaobao discount card.

How does Tims China innovate its café dining experience?

Tims China redefines café dining by blending coffee with warm, healthy food, creating a comprehensive meal solution for busy consumers.

What ingredients are included in the Loaded Power Bowls?

Each bowl features two portions of protein, eight grains, and eight vegetables, offering a variety of flavors and textures for a nutritious meal.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) announced that its brand new Loaded Power Bowls have officially launched nationwide today. The new offering is the latest addition to Tims China’s Light & Fit Lunch Box lineup, following the popular Hot Baked Bagel Sandwiches and Energizing Lunch Wraps, further expanding the brand’s innovative and healthy lunchtime options.







Packed with 2 + 8 + 8 Goodies—You Can See It, You Can Taste It

















(Tims China’s new Loaded Power Bowls)







Tims China’s new Loaded Power Bowls come in a standard “2 + 8 + 8” configuration, featuring 18 carefully selected ingredients in every bowl. The “2” stands for two portions of high-quality protein, while the two “8s” represent eight wholesome grains and eight colorful vegetables—creating a nutrient-rich meal designed to meet the needs of busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.





Thoughtfully balanced and portioned, the Loaded Power Bowls offer a variety of premium proteins—from Omega-3-rich tuna and savory black pepper beef to, juicy New Orleans-style chicken thigh and soft-boiled eggs. The grain base is a blend of eight nutritious varieties (quinoa, brown rice, oat rice, purple rice, black rice, buckwheat, red rice, and highland barley), offering a delightful mix of textures, flavors and colors. The eight vegetable selections include tender baby pumpkin, crispy roasted broccoli, meaty king oyster mushrooms, and naturally sweet carrots, all enhanced with a refreshing crunch from pickled vegetables.





Continuing Tims China’s signature hot-meal approach, every Power Bowl is freshly oven-heated. This “hot light meal” preserves the original taste of the ingredients while meeting Chinese consumers’ preference for a warm lunch, offering a satisfying healthy option.





What’s more, the Loaded Power Bowls are paired with a coffee or other beverage, all at an accessible price point. With Tims China’s Chibaobao 40% off discount card, the Power Bowl combo’s start from as low as RMB 30—delivering both great value and great nutrition.







A Lighter Bowl for a Weight-Conscious Year







During China’s 2025 “Two Sessions,” weight management emerged as a hot topic of national concern. The National Health Commission launched a three-year “Weight Management Year” initiative—signaling a shift from individual wellness to a national health strategy.





Back in the fall, as we celebrated the milestone of 1,000 stores, Tims China committed to “Fresh Is Delicious, Health Comes Light.” We have since doubled down on our pledge to “fresh and healthy”—adding calorie counts to core products and rolling out an ABCD grading system for beverages to better guide dietary choices. This year’s launch of the Light & Fit Lunch Box series has especially resonated with our guests, seeking healthier, lighter meals, and making Tims China standout in the nationwide health movement.





With its hot Loaded Power Bowls, flavorful ingredient combinations, and accessible pricing, managing health and weight has become simple and enjoyable.







Your New Go-To Lunch Companion: Redefining the Café Dining Experience







As the food and beverage landscape continues to evolve, Tims China is carving out a new path with its “coffee + warm food” strategy—reimagining the café as a fresh and healthy lunch destination. Tims China has made a strategic commitment with its Lunch Box series, such as our Hot Baked Bagel Sandwiches, Energizing Lunch Wraps, and now our Loaded Power Bowls.





“Our new Lunch Box lineup introduces a fresh take on Western-style healthy lunches in a café setting, offering a complete ‘entrée + snack + coffee’ meal solution,” said



Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China.



“This is more than just an extension of our product line—it’s reimagining how busy urban consumers eat, and exceeding their expectations. We are moving from singular coffee consumption to all-day healthy dining, embedding the café experience deeply into a health-focused lifestyle.”







[About the Power Bowls]





















Korean Kimchi Beef Power Bowl







Tender black pepper beef with onions served over a hearty mix of eight whole grains, topped with a soft-boiled egg and Korean kimchi. Comes with a side of low-fat roasted seasonal vegetables featuring colorful veggies—a balanced meal to energize your day!



















High-Protein Tuna Power Bowl







Premium high-protein tuna paired with our signature eight-grain rice blend, complemented by a soft-boiled egg and Korean kimchi. Served with a side of low-fat roasted vegetables featuring fresh ingredients—a healthy and flavorful choice!



















New Orleans-Style Chicken Thigh Power Bowl







Thick-cut, juicy New Orleans-style chicken thigh atop a base of eight-grain rice, finished with a soft-boiled egg and Korean kimchi. Comes with a side of low-fat roasted mixed vegetables made with vibrant veggies—a satisfying treat for your taste buds!























ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED







TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).





The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit



https://www.timschina.com



.







Contacts









Investor Relations











IR@timschina.com







or



gemma.bakx@cartesiangroup.com











Public Relations











patty.yu@timschina.com









Follow @



TimHortonsChina







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bc54c82-0a91-486e-971f-ccf4e9976467









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea7bcb4a-4541-4cfd-8ebe-0f4c8a1ea413









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ceacc09-25d9-4310-b06e-4a672f5ed559









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4455c399-7008-49ff-b726-72079dbbbf49





