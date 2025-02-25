TH International Limited Celebrates Six Years of Tim Hortons in China with New Menu Offerings and Promotions

TH International Limited celebrates Tim Hortons China’s sixth anniversary with new low-sugar donuts and a rich latte series.

Quiver AI Summary

On February 26, TH International Limited will celebrate its sixth anniversary as the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, having marked significant achievements such as a NASDAQ listing and the establishment of over 1,000 stores in 82 cities. To commemorate this milestone and the global brand's 61st anniversary, Tims China is reintroducing popular donuts with 60% less sugar, alongside a special promotion offering a free Classic Original Donut with coffee purchases during afternoon tea hours. Additionally, Tims China is launching a "Rich & Smooth Latte Series," an enhanced version of the iconic "Double Double" coffee tailored for Chinese consumers. CEO Yongchen Lu expressed gratitude for the support from Chinese customers, highlighting the company's commitment to adapting its offerings to meet local tastes and preferences.

Potential Positives

TH International Limited celebrates its sixth anniversary in China, highlighting successful expansion with over 1,000 stores opened across 82 cities.

The introduction of three fan-favorite donuts with 60% less sugar aligns with consumer health trends while maintaining taste, enhancing brand loyalty.

The launch of the China-exclusive "Rich & Smooth Latte Series" demonstrates Tims China's commitment to localizing offerings and adapting to consumer preferences.

A special promotion—offering a free Classic Original Donut with coffee purchase—encourages customer engagement and boosts sales during the anniversary celebration.

Potential Negatives

The reintroduction of lower-sugar donuts may suggest previous products were not meeting health-conscious consumer demands, raising concerns about the brand's adaptability and responsiveness to market trends.

The reliance on promotional offers, like the free donut with coffee purchase, may indicate a need to boost sales through discounts rather than organic demand.

Tims China's focus on adapting Canadian coffee traditions for the Chinese market may not resonate with all consumers, potentially alienating those who prefer authentic local offerings.

FAQ

What milestone is Tims China celebrating in February 2025?

Tims China is celebrating its sixth anniversary of operations in China since its launch in 2019.

How many stores does Tims China operate?

Currently, Tims China operates over 1,000 stores across 82 cities.

What special offers are available for Tims China's anniversary?

Customers can enjoy a free Classic Original Donut with the purchase of any selected coffee from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily.

What new products is Tims China introducing?

Tims China is reintroducing three classic donuts with 60% less sugar and launching the "Rich & Smooth Latte Series."

What is the significance of the 'Double Double' in Tims China?

The 'Double Double' is a popular coffee order that has been adapted for the Chinese market with enhanced flavors and creaminess.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$THCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $THCH stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 26, TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) will mark its sixth year of operations in China. Over the last six years, Tims China has achieved remarkable milestones, including its NASDAQ listing and the opening of over 1,000 stores across 82 cities. The brand has distinguished itself in China's competitive coffee market with its unique "Coffee + Warm Food" strategy, establishing itself as a leading brand.





To celebrate this as well as global coffee chain Tims Hortons 61



st



anniversary, Tims China is releasing several beloved classics with exciting new twists, offering Chinese consumers a special anniversary treat.







Classic Donuts Return, Rekindling Sweet Memories







One of Tim Hortons' most iconic offerings, the tasty donut collection, holds a special place in the hearts of customers worldwide. For its sixth anniversary, and responding to popular demand: Tims China is reintroducing three fan-favorite donuts that contain 60% less sugar while maintaining the same delicious taste – offering guilt-free indulgence:















(Three Classic Donuts)











The Classic Original Donut



features a low-sugar base, freshly baked and dusted with powdered sugar. The butter and cream blend perfectly during baking, creating a rich dairy aroma and delivering a deep, smooth taste.



features a low-sugar base, freshly baked and dusted with powdered sugar. The butter and cream blend perfectly during baking, creating a rich dairy aroma and delivering a deep, smooth taste.





The Canadian Maple Donut



showcases Canada's iconic maple syrup. Made with premium Canadian maple syrup and combined with toffee-flavored chocolate and low-sugar white chocolate, it creates an enticing amber glaze. The rich toffee notes mix with maple's distinct sweetness, offering a double dose of springtime flavor.



showcases Canada's iconic maple syrup. Made with premium Canadian maple syrup and combined with toffee-flavored chocolate and low-sugar white chocolate, it creates an enticing amber glaze. The rich toffee notes mix with maple's distinct sweetness, offering a double dose of springtime flavor.





The Boston Cream Donut



features a low-sugar dark chocolate glaze atop a light, airy donut. The filling uses premium whipping cream, whipped to a texture as smooth as vanilla ice cream. The slightly bitter cocoa perfectly balances the sweet cream filling, creating a delightful layered taste within the low-sugar, fluffy donut.











To celebrate these new releases, Tims China is offering a special promotion



–



from now through March 24, customers can enjoy a free Classic Original Donut with the purchase of any selected coffee during afternoon tea hours, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily. Whether it's a morning pick-me-up, an afternoon break, or a sweet moment shared with loved ones, this classic coffee and donut pairing brings great flavor to every occasion.







China's "Double Double" Gets an Exciting Upgrade – Now Richer and Even Smoother

















(China-exclusive "Rich & Smooth Latte Series")







The "Double Double" – coffee with double cream and double sugar – has become so iconic that it's earned its place in the Canadian Oxford Dictionary. For many who have studied or worked in Canada, ordering a "Double Double" is more than just a coffee preference—it's a cherished ritual that evokes fond memories.





Now, Tims China has adapted this beloved classic for Chinese consumers, introducing the China-exclusive "Rich & Smooth Latte Series". This enhanced, espresso-based Double Double uses 40% more coffee beans and combines premium Arabica coffee with cold-drip creamy milk, delivering a silky-smooth texture with rich flavors.







Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China



, stated: "We are honored by the warm welcome Chinese consumers have given us over these past six years, especially our 24+ million Club members. As we celebrate our sixth year anniversary, Tims China is as committed as ever to adapting to evolving consumer preferences and market trends. We will continue to customize our 'Coffee + Warm Food' offerings for the Chinese market, striving to bring our customers exciting and innovative choices."







ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED







TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).





The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit



https://www.timschina.com



.







Contacts









Investor Relations









IR@timschina.com or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com









Public Relations









patty.yu@timschina.com







Follow @



TimHortonsChina







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eec8f82-0d12-41f1-ae62-3ad848a4fec3









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85830950-31e8-4769-917b-23bf0f1175e3





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.