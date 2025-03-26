$TH Earnings Results: $TH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TH ($TH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $83,690,000, beating estimates of $82,503,000 by $1,187,000.
$TH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $TH stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 1,012,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,780,980
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 852,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,239,460
- COASTAL BRIDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 723,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,626,433
- LB PARTNERS LLC removed 536,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,184,576
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,349,250
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 279,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,704,595
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 275,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,666,573
