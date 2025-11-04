TGTX's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates, 2025 View Raised

TG Therapeutics TGTX reported earnings of $2.43 per share for the third quarter of 2025, which significantly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The company had reported earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

TGTX’s third-quarter earnings included a non-recurring income tax benefit of around $365 million, driven by the release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Revenues in the third quarter totaled $161.7 million, up almost 92.8% year over year, driven by the strong demand for the company’s sole marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy). The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152 million.

Briumvi, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in December 2022. The drug is also approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia and Switzerland.

TGTX's Q3 Earnings in Detail

The top line comprised product sales from Briumvi and license, royalty and other revenues.

Total product revenues were $159.3 million in the third quarter, reflecting an increase of 91.2% year over year. Total product revenues included sales of Briumvi to TGTX’s licensing partner, in ex-U.S. markets, Neuraxpharm, of $6.4 million.

TG Therapeutics has an agreement with Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals for the ex-U.S. commercialization of Briumvi, wherein the company is entitled to receive payments upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones and targets.

Briumvi's net product sales in the United States were $152.9 million in the third quarter, up 84% year over year. Sales of the drug increased 10% sequentially.

License, milestone, royalty and other revenues were $2.4 million in the third quarter, compared with $0.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) surged around 107.7% year over year to $35.5 million due to higher manufacturing expenses related to the development of the subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi and increased expenses related to ongoing clinical studies.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) totaled $51 million, up almost 53.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to higher commercialization costs for Briumvi as well as other personnel costs.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, TG Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $178.3 million compared with $278.9 million as of June 30, 2025.

TGTX’s 2025 Guidance Raised

Based on the continued growth in Briumvi revenues, TG Therapeutics raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2025.

The company now expects to record worldwide revenues of approximately $600 million in 2025 compared with the earlier expectation of $585 million.

For full-year 2025, net product sales of Briumvi are expected to be around $585 million in the United States, compared with the earlier projection of $570-$575 million.

Operating expenses (excluding non-cash compensation and cost of goods sold) are expected to be around $300-$320 million for full-year 2025.

TGTX's Recent Pipeline Updates

Several additional studies on Briumvi targeting other autoimmune diseases are currently ongoing.

TG Therapeutics recently commenced patient enrollment in the phase III pivotal program for subcutaneous Briumvi in RMS.

The company has completed patient enrollment in the phase III ENHANCE study evaluating the potential to consolidate the day one and day 15 infusions of intravenous Briumvi into a single 600-mg infusion on day one.

TG Therapeutics is also developing azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy, in a phase I study for treating patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

