TGTX Stock Rises 29% in 3 Months: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of TG Therapeutics TGTX have risen 29% in the past three months, driven by the robust sales performance of its sole marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy). The company’s top line primarily comprises product sales from Briumvi, along with royalty and other revenues.

Briumvi, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (“RMS”) in December 2022. The drug is also approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland and certain other countries.

Briumvi has been witnessing strong demand in recent quarters, and this trend is expected to continue as 2026 progresses.

Briumvi Sales Aid TGTX’s Growth

Briumvi generated sales of $201.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 68.2% year-over-year increase. Importantly, Briumvi's net product sales in the United States were $194.8 million in the first quarter, increasing 63% year over year. Sales of the drug came in ahead of management’s guided range of $185-$190 million.

Reflecting the strong sales performance of Briumvi, TG Therapeutics raised its total revenue guidance.

The company now expects worldwide total revenues of around $925 million in 2026, up from the previous range of $875 million to $900 million.

Net product revenues from Briumvi sales in the United States are now expected to be in the range of $885-$900 million in 2026, up from the previous expectation of $825-$850 million.

Year to date, shares of TG Therapeutics have rallied 32.3% against the industry’s decline of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TGTX’s Other Development Activities With Briumvi

Several additional studies on Briumvi targeting other autoimmune diseases are currently ongoing.

TG Therapeutics recently completed enrollment in the phase III study evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi for treating people with RMS. Top-line data from the same is to be announced by the end of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

The company also completed patient enrollment in the phase III ENHANCE study evaluating the potential to consolidate the day-one and day-15 infusions of Briumvi into a single 600-mg infusion on day one. Top-line data from the study is expected in mid-2026. If successful, a simplified approach would eliminate the need for a second infusion in the first two weeks, offering a meaningful convenience benefit for patients.

TG Therapeutics is developing Briumvi for additional autoimmune indications, including starting a potentially registration-directed study evaluating Briumvi in patients with myasthenia gravis.

The successful development of Briumvi for additional indications will help TG Therapeutics address a broader patient population and diversify revenue growth. Also, any positive data readouts from the ongoing studies can become an important catalyst for the stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. Price

TG Therapeutics, Inc. price | TG Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

TGTX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TG Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Immunocore IMCR and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $3.10 to $3.35, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $3.47 to $3.69 during the same time. INDV’s shares have risen 3.1% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Immunocore have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents, while estimates for 2027 have moved from a loss of 39 cents to earnings of 11 cents during the same time. IMCR stock has lost 16.7% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.50 to $2.97, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $2.91 to $4.81 during the same time. LQDA’s shares have surged 73.9% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.