$TGTX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TGTX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $137,206,800 of trading volume.

$TGTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TGTX:

$TGTX insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE N CHARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $754,875

SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382 .

. YANN ECHELARD sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $489,600

SAGAR LONIAL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $152,200

$TGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $TGTX stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

