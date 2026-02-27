TGTX Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Briumvi Sales Drive Top Line

TG Therapeutics TGTX reported earnings of 14 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, which substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The company had reported earnings of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $192.6 million, up almost 78% year over year, driven by strong demand for the company’s sole marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy). The figure marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192 million.

Briumvi, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in December 2022. The drug is also approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland and certain other countries.

TGTX's Q4 Earnings in Detail

The top line comprised product sales from Briumvi and license, royalty and other revenues.

Total product revenues were $189.1 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase of 76.2% year over year. Total product revenues included sales of Briumvi to TGTX’s licensing partner, in ex-U.S. markets, Neuraxpharm, of $6.4 million.

TG Therapeutics has an agreement with Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals for the ex-U.S. commercialization of Briumvi, wherein the company is entitled to receive payments upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones and targets.

Briumvi's net product sales in the United States were $182.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 76.4% year over year. Sales of the drug increased 20% sequentially.

License, milestone, royalty and other revenues were $3.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $0.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) surged around 81.6% year over year to $37.6 million due to higher manufacturing expenses related to the development of the subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi and increased expenses related to ongoing clinical studies.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) totaled $50.7 million, up almost 67.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to higher commercialization costs for Briumvi as well as other personnel costs.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, TG Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $199.5 million compared with $178.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

TGTX’s Full-Year Results

For full-year 2025, the company reported total revenues of $616.3 million, reflecting an increase of 87.3% year over year.

For the same period, the company recorded earnings of $2.77 per share, significantly up from earnings of 15 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

TGTX’s 2026 Guidance

TG Therapeutics reaffirmed its total revenue guidance, which it had provided in January 2026.

The company expects worldwide total revenues in the range of $875 million to $900 million in 2026, including net product revenues of $825-$850 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.

In the first quarter of 2026, net product revenues from Briumvi sales in the United States are expected to be $185-$190 million.

Excluding non-cash compensation, total operating expenses, defined as R&D and SG&A, are expected to be around $350 million in 2026.

TGTX’s Recent Pipeline Updates

Several additional studies on Briumvi targeting other autoimmune diseases are currently ongoing.

TG Therapeutics recently commenced patient enrollment in the phase III pivotal program for subcutaneous Briumvi in RMS. Top-line data from this study is expected to be announced by the end of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

The company has completed patient enrollment in the phase III ENHANCE study evaluating the potential to consolidate the day one and day 15 infusions of intravenous Briumvi into a single 600-mg infusion on day one. Top-line data from the study is expected in mid-2026.

Beyond MS, TG Therapeutics is also developing Briumvi for additional autoimmune indications, including a phase I study for treating patients with myasthenia gravis.

TG Therapeutics is also developing azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy, in a phase I study for treating patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

