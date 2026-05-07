TGTX Q1 Earnings Miss, Sales Rise Y/Y, Stock Up on Raised 2026 View

TG Therapeutics TGTX reported earnings of 17 cents per share (excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt) for the first quarter of 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had reported earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the first quarter were $204.9 million, up almost 69.5% year over year, driven by strong demand for the company’s sole marketed drug, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy). The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199 million.

Briumvi, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in December 2022. The drug is also approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland and certain other countries.

TGTX's Q1 Earnings in Detail

The top line comprised product sales from Briumvi and license, royalty and other revenues.

Total product revenues were $201.3 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 68.2% year-over-year increase. Total product revenues included sales of Briumvi to TGTX’s licensing partner, in ex-U.S. markets, Neuraxpharm, of $6.5 million.

TG Therapeutics has an agreement with Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals for the ex-U.S. commercialization of Briumvi, wherein the company is entitled to receive payments upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones and targets.

Briumvi's net product sales in the United States were $194.8 million in the first quarter, up 63% year over year. Sales of the drug came in ahead of management’s guided range of $185-$190 million.

License, milestone, royalty and other revenues were $3.6 million in the first quarter, compared with $1.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) rose around 1.2% year over year to $43.5 million due to higher expenses related to ongoing clinical studies.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) totaled $73.1 million, up almost 88.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to higher commercialization costs for Briumvi as well as other personnel costs.

As of March 31, 2026, TG Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $572.8 million compared with $199.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

TGTX’s 2026 Guidance

TG Therapeutics raised its total revenue guidance.

The company now expects worldwide total revenues of around $925 million in 2026, including net product revenues of $885-$900 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.

Previously, the company expected total revenues in the range of $875 million to $900 million in 2026, including net product revenues of $825-$850 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.

Owing to the upbeat revenue outlook, TGTX shares were up 16.3% yesterday following the announcement of the news.

The stock has rallied 40.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



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In the second quarter of 2026, net product revenues from Briumvi sales in the United States are expected to be $220 million.

Excluding non-cash compensation, total operating expenses, defined as R&D and SG&A, are expected to be around $350 million in 2026, unchanged from the previous expectation.

TGTX’s Recent Pipeline Updates

Several additional studies on Briumvi targeting other autoimmune diseases are currently ongoing.

Last month, TG Therapeutics completed enrollment in the phase III study evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi for treating people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Top-line data from the same is to be announced by the end of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

The company recently completed patient enrollment in the phase III ENHANCE study evaluating the potential to consolidate the day-one and day-15 infusions of Briumvi into a single 600-mg infusion on day one. Top-line data from the study is expected in mid-2026.

TG Therapeutics is also developing Briumvi for additional autoimmune indications, including starting a potentially registration-directed study evaluating Briumvi in patients with myasthenia gravis.

TG Therapeutics is also developing azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy, in a phase I study for treating patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Preliminary data from this study is expected to be presented in the second half of 2026.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TG Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TG Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

TGTX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TG Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Agenus AGEN, AnaptysBio ANAB and Amarin AMRN, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Agenus’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from 54 cents to $1.30, while loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $1.91 to $1.52 during the same time. AGEN shares have surged 23.9% year to date.

Agenus’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, with the average surprise being 31.42%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for AnaptysBio have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.40, while estimates for 2027 have moved from a loss of $4.59 per share to earnings of $3.01 during the same time. ANAB stock has increased 38.9% year to date.

AnaptysBio’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 59.70%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Amarin have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36, while the same for 2027 have narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64 during the same time. AMRN stock has risen 6.8% year to date.

Amarin's earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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